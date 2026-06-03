1 Million-th VW Polo Rolls Out From Brand's South Africa Plant

Volkswagen Group Africa has reached a major production milestone, rolling out the one millionth unit of the current-generation Polo from its Kariega plant in South Africa. The landmark car—a smoky grey Polo GTI—will stay in the domestic market, marking the occasion in style.

This achievement lines up with two big anniversaries: 75 years of vehicle manufacturing in South Africa and 30 years of Polo production at the Kariega facility. It’s a reminder of just how important this plant has become in Volkswagen’s global production network.

The current-generation Polo has been built at Kariega since 2017, with a significant 86% of output exported to international markets. Germany and the United Kingdom remain its largest destinations, while the plant itself serves as the sole global production hub for the model, supplying as many as 38 countries across Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

In the broader picture, the current Polo accounts for around 21% of the nearly 4.8 million vehicles produced at Kariega over the past 75 years. Even more impressively, it makes up nearly half—48%—of all Polo units ever built at the facility.

Volkswagen has produced four generations of the Polo at Kariega since 1996, underlining the model’s long-standing significance. Today, the plant stands as a critical pillar in the Polo’s global success story, blending scale, export strength and consistent demand.