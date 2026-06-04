Polestar 2 Returns to Canada with Simplified Line-up

Polestar has reintroduced the Polestar 2 to the Canadian market, bringing back its electric fastback in a single, fully loaded Long Range Dual Motor variant. Priced from CA$69,900, the move completes the brand’s three-car portfolio in Canada alongside the Polestar 3 and Polestar 4.

For the 2027 model year, the biggest upgrade comes in the form of a new Qualcomm Snapdragon-based processor powering the infotainment system. The result is noticeably quicker response times, faster app performance and improved download speeds—something tech-savvy buyers will appreciate.

Polestar has also simplified the buying experience by bundling everything into one specification. The standard package includes Pilot, Plus and Climate packs, along with 19-inch Aero wheels and a choice of five exterior colours.

Under the skin, the Long Range Dual Motor setup produces 310 kW and delivers a claimed 0–100 km/h sprint in 4.5 seconds. It also offers an EPA-rated range of up to 447 km, striking a balance between performance and everyday usability.