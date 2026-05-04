Tata Curvv.ev SeriesX Launched from ₹16.99 Lakh with 500+ km Range

Tata Motors has introduced the Curvv.ev SeriesX in India, offering a more streamlined and feature-rich electric SUV lineup starting at ₹16.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The SeriesX range includes two variants—Accomplished X 55 and Empowered X 55—along with a DARK edition. Buyers also get a wider choice of colours, including the striking new Nitro Crimson shade.

Built on Tata’s acti.ev platform, the Curvv.ev SeriesX delivers a claimed ARAI range of 502 km, while real-world range stands at around 400 km. This makes it a practical option for both city commutes and intercity drives. Adding to peace of mind, Tata is offering a lifetime warranty on the high-voltage battery.

Performance figures are respectable too, with the electric SUV producing 167 HP and 215 Nm of instant torque, ensuring smooth and effortless acceleration.

With competitive pricing—₹16.99 lakh for the Accomplished X 55 and going up to ₹19.49 lakh for the DARK edition—the Curvv.ev SeriesX strengthens Tata’s position in India’s fast-growing electric SUV segment.