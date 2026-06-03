Mercedes eActros Lineup Gets New Lowliner Variant, Targets High-Volume EV Logistics

Mercedes-Benz Trucks is pushing deeper into electric long-haul transport with a new Lowliner version of its eActros, aimed squarely at high-volume mega-trailer operations. Designed to tackle a segment where EV trucks have struggled, the Lowliner will be available to order from Q3 2026, with production beginning in Q2 2027 at the Wörth plant.

The Lowliner concept focuses on practicality. Its reduced coupling height allows operators to run mega trailers within legal height limits while maximising cargo space—making it ideal for light but bulky loads.

Under the skin, it’s based on the eActros 600 platform and comes in a 4×2 configuration. Buyers can choose between two battery setups: a dual-pack system offering 414 kWh, or a larger three-pack setup with 621 kWh.

With the bigger battery, the eActros 600 Lowliner delivers a claimed range of around 500 km, putting it on par with the standard model. Meanwhile, the lighter two-pack version—badged eActros 400 Lowliner—prioritises payload, carrying up to 24 tonnes compared to 21 tonnes for the larger battery variant.

Both versions support fast charging at up to 400 kW, ensuring minimal downtime on long routes.