Tata Motors produces 1.5 lakh units of Nexon SUV in 3 years

Tata Motors has announced that it has produced over 1.5 lakh units of the Nexon in 3 years. The 1,50,000th unit of the highly popular SUV was rolled out from the homegrown company’s Ranjangaon manufacturing facility located in Pune.

The Tata Nexon was introduced in the Indian market in 2017. It didn’t take long for the good-looking car to garner a substantial amount of fame in the industry. One of the main reasons behind its popularity amongst enthusiasts is the fact that it is the first Indian car to earn a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating (2018).

Tata Motors knew that it had nailed it with the Nexon as it recorded a sales figure of 1 lakh units in over a year since the launch of the SUV. From there onwards, it was no looking back and today, over 1.5 lakh units of the Tata Nexon have found homes in various Indian families.

The latest model of the Tata Nexon is available in two engine options. There is a 1.2L 3-cylinder turbo-petrol that produces 120 PS of maximum power at 5500 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque at 1750-4000 rpm. Tata Motors also provides a 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo-diesel that is capable of delivering 110 PS of maximum power at 4000 rpm and a healthy 260 Nm of peak torque that kicks in at 1500-2750 rpm. As for the transmission, both the engines are available with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT.

There are a plethora of Tata Nexon variants to pick from. The price of the SUV starts at INR 6.99 lakh* for the base XE variant of the petrol model, and it goes all the way up to INR 12.70 lakh* for which you can buy the range-topping XZA+ DT(O) diesel AMT model.

*Ex-showroom