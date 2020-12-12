Tata Nexon EV Subscription Fees Reduced By Up To INR 12,500

In August, Tata Motors introduced a new subscription model for the Nexon EV, catering to the audience who didn't want to buy a car outright. The subscription program allowed people to own a Tata Nexon EV for either 12, 24 or 36-month without paying the upright full money and paying in the form of a monthly subscription. As the year comes to an end, Tata has now announced to reduce up to INR 12,500 on its monthly subscription fees.

The plan is still only on offer in select cities including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It is to be noted that the price reductions in the fees are also dependent on the location and tenure period chosen. Under the new plan, Tata has also added usage kilometres. Unlike the previous plan where a driver had a driving cap of 1,500km a month, the company is now offering the EV with 2,000km or 2,500km.

In addition to this Tata has discontinued the 18-month tenure period. Subsequently, there are now 12, 24 and 36-month plans on offer. Like the previous time, the subscription plan is only applicable to the XZ+ variant and the user has to first pay a one-time refundable security deposit. As a part of the deal, Orix will install a complementary EV charger and wiring up to 15 metres at the customer premises. Wiring beyond 15 metres will be charged at INR 250 a metre.

Tata Motors stirred up quite a storm in the electric vehicle segment with the Nexon EV. The car was launched in India at INR 13.99 lakh* undercutting the Hyundai Kona and the MG ZS EV by at least INR 7 lakh. The Tata Nexon EV has a 30.2 kWh battery pack with an IP67 rating.

The electric motor outputs 129 ps and 245 Nm. Tata claims 300+ km on a single charge and the battery can be charged in under 8 hours with the help of a complimentary home mounted AC charger that the company will provide. The battery can be charged up to 80 per cent in 1 hour using a DC charger.

*Ex-showroom