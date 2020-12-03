Tata Nexon EV crosses the 2,000 units sales milestone in India.

While electric vehicles are still at a nascent stage in India, Tata Motors have achieved an important milestone with the Nexon EV in India. Tata Motors have surpassed the 2000 units sales milestone with the Nexon EV in about 10 months time since its launch. As of November 2020, Tata have sold 2,200 units of the Nexon EV in India. The Tata Nexon EV is currently the most affordable mass market EV in India, the others - MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV - being significantly more expensive.

Tata Motors achieved the 1000 units sales milestone for the Nexon EV in August, 2020. In just three month's (Sept-Nov 2020) more time, Tata have surpassed the next 1000 figure sales mark. That indicates a growing positive sentiment for EVs in the personal car segment. Of course, we will have to take into account the effect of the pandemic on the first half of year, but given the rise in demand for personal mobility after the lockdown was lifted, and the Tata Nexon EV benefitting from that trend, it surely suggests EVs could be on the rise in the near future.

Also Read : Nissan Magnite Price vs Rivals - Cheapest By Quite A Margin

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said,

“This is a moment of great pride for us and those working with us in our journey to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India. Offering thrilling performance, connected drive experience with zero emissions and at an attractive pricing, the Nexon EV has found widespread acceptance among its customers. This growing demand is on the back of increased awareness, growing charging infrastructure, encouraging government incentives, breaking myths that surrounds EVs, and most importantly the undisputed benefits that it offers i.e. lower operating cost."

Owing to the Nexon EV being the most affordable by quite a margin, Tata Motors now command a 74% market share in the EV segment. Tata launched the Nexon EV earlier this year with its price starting from INR 13.99 lakh and going up to INR 15.99 lakh. However, there are several government subsidies, tax benefits and rebates on the purchase of EVs which bring down the on-road price by a considerable margin. Tata even offers a subscription plan with the Nexon EV. If you do not want to commit to an EV right away, you can take up a monthly subscription to own the Nexon EV for a particular period of time.

The Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion IP67 rated battery pack with liquid cooling. It is mated to an electric motor which produces 95 kW (129 BHP) and 245 Nm of peak torque, with a single-speed transmission. You can also select between two driving modes – Drive and Sport. In the sport mode, you get a power boost of up to 60%. Tata claims the Nexon EV has a driving range of 312 km which in the rear world translates to about 250km. And that's not at all bad for most urban people as long as they are travelling within the city. The Nexon EV can sprint from 0-100 km/hr in just 9.9 seconds, in case you wanted to know.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata updates and other four-wheeler news.