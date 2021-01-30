Tata Nexon EV Sees A Second Price Hike, Thankfully Marginally!

The Tata Nexon EV has grown to be the most popular electric vehicle in India. A couple of days ago, Tata Motors announced that the Nexon EV is almost nearing the 3,000-unit sales milestone on the occasion of it completing its first anniversary in the Indian market. Incidentally, Tata Motors have also hiked the price of the Nexon EV after its first year in the Indian market, although only marginally. Here's a look at the updated price list of the Nexon EV for 2021.

Variants Old Price New Price Difference XM Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh NIL XZ+ Rs 15.25 lakh Rs 15.40 lakh Rs 15,000 XZ+ LUX Rs 16.25 lakh Rs 16.40 lakh Rs 15,000

As you can see from the table above, base price of the Nexon EV remains the same at INR 13.99 lakh. However, prices for the mid-spec XZ+ trim and the top-spec XZ+ Lux trim have both gone up by INR 15,000. This is in fact the second price hike Tata Motors have rolled out on the Nexon EV, the first of which came in October, 2020. The Nexon EV is still the most affordable EV in the Indian market, its closest rivals being the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

Tata Motors crossed the 1000-unit sales milestone with the Nexon EV on August 18, 2020 - about seven month after it was launched in the market. It took Tata Motors just four more months to cross the next 1000-unit mark. It was just in December 2020 when we reported to you the Nexon EV crossing the 2,000-units sales milestone. And now, in two months more time, the Nexon EV is nearing the 3,000-unit sales milestone. Until December-end 2020, Tata Motors had sold 2,530 units of the Nexon EV.

To improve the experience with the Tata Nexon EV, over the last few months, Tata Motors have tweaked certain aspects of the vehicle after analyzing the driving behavior of several EV users. They have also incorporated relevant customer feedback in its latest software update to make the Nexon EV’s drive experience smoother and the car more user friendly. Owing to the Nexon EV being the most affordable EV by quite a margin and very low ownership costs, Tata Motors now command a 64% market share in the EV segment.

The Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion IP67 rated battery pack with liquid cooling. It is mated to an electric motor which produces 95 kW (129 BHP) and 245 Nm of peak torque, with a single-speed transmission. You can also select between two driving modes – Drive and Sport. In the sport mode, you get a power boost of up to 60%. Tata claims the Nexon EV has a driving range of 312 km which in the rear world translates to about 250km. And that's not at all bad for most urban people as long as they are travelling within the city. The Nexon EV can sprint from 0-100 km/hr in just 9.9 seconds, in case you wanted to know.

