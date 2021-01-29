It's been exactly a year since Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV in India and it has already emerged as the best selling electric vehicle in the country. As Tata Motors celebrates the first anniversary of the Nexon EV in India, the carmaker has announced that the Nexon EV is approaching the 3,000-unit sales milestone. The Tata Nexon EV is currently the most affordable mass market EV in India, the others - MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV - being significantly more expensive.

Tata Motors crossed the 1000-unit sales milestone with the Nexon EV on August 18, 2020 - about seven month after it was launched in the market. It took Tata Motors just four more months to cross the next 1000-unit mark. It was just in December 2020 when we reported to you the Nexon EV crossing the 2,000-units sales milestone. And now, in two months more time, the Nexon EV is nearing the 3,000-unit sales milestone. Until December-end 2020, Tata Motors had sold 2,530 units of the Nexon EV.

Also Read : Tata Nexon EV Subscription Fees Reduced By Up To INR 12,500

To improve the experience with the Tata Nexon EV, over the last few months, Tata Motors have tweaked certain aspects of the vehicle after analyzing the driving behavior of several EV users. They have also incorporated relevant customer feedback in its latest software update to make the Nexon EV’s drive experience smoother and the car more user friendly. Owing to the Nexon EV being the most affordable EV by quite a margin and very low ownership costs, Tata Motors now command a 64% market share in the EV segment.

Tata launched the Nexon EV earlier this year with its price starting from INR 13.99 lakh and going up to INR 15.99 lakh. However, there are several government subsidies, tax benefits and rebates on the purchase of EVs which bring down the on-road price by a considerable margin. Tata even offers a subscription plan with the Nexon EV. If you do not want to commit to an EV right away, you can take up a monthly subscription to own the Nexon EV for a particular period of time.

The Nexon EV is powered by a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion IP67 rated battery pack with liquid cooling. It is mated to an electric motor which produces 95 kW (129 BHP) and 245 Nm of peak torque, with a single-speed transmission. You can also select between two driving modes – Drive and Sport. In the sport mode, you get a power boost of up to 60%. Tata claims the Nexon EV has a driving range of 312 km which in the rear world translates to about 250km. And that's not at all bad for most urban people as long as they are travelling within the city. The Nexon EV can sprint from 0-100 km/hr in just 9.9 seconds, in case you wanted to know.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata updates and other four-wheeler news.