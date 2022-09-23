Tata Nexon EV Max Becomes 1st Electric Car to Reach Umling La Pass

Tata Nexon EV Max has entered the India Book of Records by becoming the first ever electric car to reach the world’s highest motorable road at Umling La pass, located in Ladakh at 19,024 Ft., above sea level.

By achieving this feat, Tata Nexon EV Max demonstrated the inherent capabilities of Tata electric vehicles even in high altitude conditions. A team of expert drivers started the journey from Leh and completed this record on September 18, 2022.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said:

We are thrilled to witness the Nexon EV MAX achieving this remarkable milestone which further demonstrates its capabilities. All Nexon EV MAX users have the freedom to undertake regular and uninterrupted long-distance travel with superior ride & handling. Not only it offers more range and power, but also supports faster charging while improving the overall driving efficiency and further providing an uncompromised EV ownership experience. Besides, it has an inherent advantage of high altitude, thinner air, lower pressure having no impact on its performance. This has been well established with this milestone and such achievements will further encourage the Indian customer to #EvolveToElectric.

Powered by high voltage state-of-the-art Ziptron technology, the Nexon EV Max is built on pillars of comfort, reliability, performance, technology, charging. The Ziptron EV architecture is driven and proven over 450 million kms across diverse and challenging Indian terrain and this achievement is a testament to the thrilling performance it offers, substantiating its ‘Made for India’ credentials.