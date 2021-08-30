Tata Nexon EV Delivered to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai

Tata Motors had proudly presented the Tata Nexon EV to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai or MCGM, one of the most decorated civic bodies in India, as a part of the company’s tender agreement with EESL.

The Tata Nexon EV was handed over to MCGM by the Honorary Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment for the Government of Maharashtra - Mr. Aditya Thackeray, in the presence Mr. Iqbal Singh Chahal - Commissioner, MCGM, Mr. Sanjay Bansode - Cabinet Minister, Government of Maharashtra and other government dignitaries in Mumbai.

With the initiation of the Maharashtra EV Policy, the state is all set to begin a green revolution and Tata Motors is excited to be a part of this journey. The Tata Nexon EV has a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. It promises an effortless drive on a single charge with zero emissions.

The Tata Nexon EV combines remarkable design, practicality, technology, and a host of advanced features like class-leading safety features and the convenience of charging with its home-installed charging equipment. Since its launch in January 2020, the Nexon EV has received widespread praise and is currently the largest-selling electric SUV in India.

Furthermore, Tata Motors is driving the adoption of electric mobility vehicles in India. Its eMobility ecosystem called the “Tata uniEVerse'' offers a range of industry-first solutions supported by the Tata Group companies operating across the country, including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components Ltd, Tata Finance, and Croma, to build a sound EV infrastructure.

In related news, Tata Motors had also delivered ten units of the Tata Nexon EV to the Govt of Gujarat earlier in August 2021. These electric SUVs will be used by the senior Govt officials associated with the Statue of Unity, located in Kevadiya, Gujarat.