Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition Teaser Video Released, Launch Soon

Tata Motors has released a teaser video of the upcoming Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition. The bolder, meaner, and more brutal-looking version of the compact electric SUV will be launched in India very soon.

The Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition teaser video shows us the silhouette and illuminated headlamps of the electric vehicle with lightning striking in the background. The footage also does justice to the new model courtesy of the almost pitch-dark environment. It also says, “Electric #Dark is Here to Rule”. The Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition is slated to be launched on 7 July.

In terms of aesthetics, the upcoming Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition will flaunt its all-black look. However, the electric vehicle will retain its blue highlights on select elements on the exterior as well as interior. The all-black treatment certainly enhances the overall appeal of the car making it look more attractive and masculine.

Apart from the visual changes, no other alterations will be done to the Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition. Hence, it will come equipped with the same set of features and powertrain that we’ve already experienced in the regular version of the electric car.

As per previous reports, the Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition has already started to arrive at select dealerships and some of them have also started to accept bookings of the new car. As for the pricing, it is being speculated that the Dark Edition model of the Nexon EV would be around INR 20,000 heavier on the pocket than the regular model. It is expected to be made available only with the higher-spec variants.

At an ex-showroom price of INR 13.99 lakh, the Tata Nexon EV is one of the most affordable long-range electric cars available in India. It competes with the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV. Its relatively lower price was already a major USP and now, with the introduction of the Dark Edition model, the Nexon EV would become even more desirable for the audience looking to buy a good-looking, reliable, and long-range electric vehicle.