Tata Nexon Dark Edition Rendered; Say Hello to the Meanest Compact SUV in India

The Tata Nexon operates as one of the most competent offerings in the compact SUV segment in India. In its most recent update, Tata added a facelift to the SUV along with the BS-VI update, and more colour options. However, we were eager to see an all-black paint scheme, like the one that made it on the Harrier.

The Dark Edition Harrier stands different with a meaner appeal, aggressive stand and eye-candy look. And we decided to see how it might look like if the same debuted on the Nexon as well. Hence, here is a render of the car made by our in-house designer Shoeb.

First things first, the chrome elements are now been replaced with a piano-black finish. To further elevate the dark theme, black treatment is been given to the roof rails, alloy wheels, scuff plates, and lower air dam. It also gets a ‘DARK’ emblem on the front fender to highlight the Dark Edition.

If Tata is considering a dark edition for the Nexon, darkened elements for the same will be carried on to the inside as well. In terms of features, the car will feature the same long list from the Nexon, which means on offer would be Connectnext infotainment system from Harman that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

It also gets the convenience of automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat, cooled glove box, among others. Safety-wise, Tata Nexon is one the safest cars in India with Global NCAP 5-star rating and gets features like ABS with EBD, corner stability control, among others.

Tata Nexon is offered with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. While the petrol engine produces 120 PS and 170 Nm, the diesel engine can generate 110 PS and 260 Nm torque. The gearbox options on the Nexon include a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT units.

The Tata Nexon is priced at INR 6.99 lakh* for the entry-level XE trim and goes all the way up to INR 12.70 lakh* for the XZA+ Optional trim with the dual-tone paint job.

*Ex-showroom