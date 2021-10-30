Tata Motors Will Deliver 3,500 XPRES T EVs to BluSmart Mobility

Tata Motors has signed an MOU with BluSmart Mobility for expanding their all-electric fleet multi-fold across Delhi NCR, and for the same, the company has bagged a contract to supply 3,500 XPRES T EVs. This contract marks a key milestone in the electric fleet market as more customers now prefer to travel in environment-friendly vehicles.

BluSmart Mobility, which offers an all-electric ride-hailing service across Delhi-NCR has been gaining mind share across consumers who value reliability and service quality. With more than 250,000 app downloads the challenger brand in mobility has completed more than 700,000 rides to date covering over 22 million clean KMs on electric vehicles and takes pride in being the platform of choice for not just the women users but also women driver-partners who are getting stress free equitable earning opportunity without any asset ownership hassles.

The all-new XPRES-T electric sedan packs a high energy density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh with 2 range options - 213km and 165km (ARAI certified range under test conditions). Available in two trim options, the XPRES-T EV comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

The XPRES –T EV can be charged from 0- 80% in 90 mins and 110 mins (for 16.5 kWh and 21.5 kWh respectively), using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point. The premium black theme interior with standard automatic climate control and Electric Blue accents across its interior and exterior will give it a differentiated presence from other Tata cars.