Tata Motors Inaugurates New Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility

Tata Motors has launched its second Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Named ‘Re.Wi.Re - Recycle with Respect’, this advanced facility was inaugurated by Smt Tukuni Sahu, Hon'ble Minister of Water Resources, Commerce & Transport, Government of Odisha.

The event was graced by delegates from the Odisha Government and Tata Motors. The state-of-the-art facility uses environmentally friendly processes and has the capacity to disassemble 10,000 end-of-life vehicles safely and sustainably each year.

The RVSF is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Empreo Premium to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. This launch follows the success of the first facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and marks another significant milestone for the company's sustainable initiatives.

A cutting-edge facility, Re.Wi.Re. is purpose-built for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands, with a focus on employing environmentally friendly practices. A fully digital facility, all operations are seamless and paperless. Additionally, there are dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases.

Every vehicle undergoes a meticulous documentation and dismantling process specifically designed to meet the requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles. By doing so, the dismantling process ensures maximum attention to detail, guaranteeing the safe disposal of all components. Ultimately, the Re.Wi.Re. facility embodies a ground-breaking leap towards fostering sustainable practices within the automotive industry.