Tata Launches Re.Wi.Re, its First Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility

Tata Motors has launched Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect, its first Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Inaugurated by Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari, this state-of-the-art facility has a capacity of 15,000 vehicles per annum and follows world-class, eco-friendly processes for the safe and sustainable dismantling of end-of-life vehicles. It is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Ganganagar Vaahan Udyog Pvt. Ltd. to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands.

The Re.Wi.Re. facility is designed to dismantle end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands and ensures de-pollutioning. It is fully digitalised for hassle-free, paperless operations and has dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of components such as tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases. The vehicles go through stringent documentation and dismantling process, curated individually for passenger and commercial vehicle requirements.

Inaugurating Tata Motors’ maiden Re.Wi.Re RVSF, Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, Shri Nitin Gadkari said, “The National Vehicle Scrappage Policy was introduced with the aim to promote the circular economy by creating an ecosystem for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles and to achieve a lower carbon footprint in the country by replacing them with greener and more fuel-efficient vehicles. I congratulate Tata Motors for setting up this quality facility that is at par with global standards. We are working towards positioning India as a vehicle scrapping hub for the entire South Asian region and need more such state-of-the-art scrapping and recycling units in India.”