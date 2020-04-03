Tata Hexa production suspended, 0 units sold in March

The latest monthly report released by Tata Motors suggests that the Tata Hexa’s production has been suspended. The reason behind this move is not the national lockdown that was announced on 22 March.

Last month, Tata Motors produced not a single unit of the Hexa. The sales count (wholesale) was also 0 units. The company will resume production of the Hexa only after it is ready with its BS6 upgrade. Apart from the Hexa, all other old models that were planned to continue being sold after the BS6 emission norms kick in on 1 April were upgraded before the deadline. The recently launched Altroz was BS6 compliant from day one.

Tata Motors sold the Hexa with two BS4 2.2-litre diesel engines: Varicor 320 and Varicor 400. Both these engines should be upgraded to BS6.

The 2.2L Varicor 320 engine produced 150 PS at 4,000 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,500-3,000 rpm. It was available with only a 5-speed manual transmission. The 2.2L Varicor 400 engine developed 156 PS at 4,000 rpm and 400 Nm of torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm. It was available with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Buyers going for the former could opt for a 4x4 system in their crossover.

Tata Motors plans to launch a BS6 Hexa Safari also in the coming months. The company had showcased the same in concept form at Auto Expo 2020 in February. The concept version was fitted with the Varicor 400 engine, a 6-speed manual transmission and a 4x4 system.

The Tata Hexa Safari Concept featured a special green body paint, gloss black radiator grille frame, mirrors, door handles and tailgate garnish, roof rails and extra black body cladding. Its exclusive styling made it more relatable to adventure vehicles.

Also Read: New Tata Nexon with sunroof launched in cheaper grades

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Tata Motors updates and other four-wheeler news.