Tata Curvv Electric SUV Concept Showcased

Defining a new era of SUV design, Tata Motors has showcased its Electric SUV Concept - the Tata CURVV. Conceptualised to offer practicality and elegance, all whilst exuding dynamism and unmatched road presence, the Tata CURVV electric SUV concept is the brand's rendition of the modern SUV typology. Expected to storm the market within the next two years, this Concept will introduce India to a unique, edgy and sporty coupe body style that in the past has only been prevalent in the high-end luxury segment.

The Concept CURVV in its production-ready avatar will first enter the market as an extension of the company’s ever-evolving Electric Vehicle (EV) portfolio which will subsequently be followed by its Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterpart.

Tata Motors has been a pioneer in the Indian SUV market, always pushing boundaries of technology and innovation while developing products for India. The Tata CURVV concept is here to take this legacy forward. With the design philosophy of ‘Less is More’, this Concept is a progressive and modern SUV that represents simplicity in complexity. Its striking silhouette coupled with its dynamic proportions, design differentiation and spacious interiors makes for an SUV that expresses a strong character while also being effortlessly elegant.

Additionally, the Generation 2 EV architecture will be advanced, flexible and capable of offering multi-powertrain options. Products on this architecture will be crafted to deliver a higher range while retaining the credibility and reliability standards set by the Generation 1 products powered by Ziptron.

The Tata CURVV electric SUV concept in its production version will provide customers with unprecedented versatility of use while giving rise to a new breed of vehicles in India that provides its users with a true lifestyle mobility solution to enjoy - A vehicle that combines functional attributes without compromising its premium aesthetic. It will be a suitable fit for the fast-paced life of urban dwellers who appreciate and expect shorter charge time, interactive and intuitive interfaces, quicker response, and feature comfort not only in their everyday lives but also in their cars.