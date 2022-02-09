Tata Altroz Turns Two, New Trims Added to its Dark Edition

Tata Motors has celebrated the 2nd anniversary of its premium hatchback – the Tata Altroz - by extending the Dark edition to its XT and XZ+(diesel) trims. Since its launch in July 2021, the Altroz Dark has received an overwhelming response and there have been consumer requests to extend to additional trims. This extension is aimed at expanding its customer base and introducing premium styling & popular features. With bookings starting today, the Altroz Dark XT will be available at the authorized Tata Motors dealerships at an introductory price of INR 7.96 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Tata Altroz Dark XT and XZ+ will carry forward the imposing persona of the Dark Edition through the exterior and interior design. They will come with a host of premium features including perforated leatherette seats, rear armrest, dark tint hyper-style wheels, height-adjustable driver seat, rear headrest, front adjustable seat belts, leather-wrapped steering wheels, leather-wrapped gear knob and more.

The Dark Mascot on the new XT variant along with the dark theme on the exterior and interior will further accentuate the bold and premium appeal at the mid variants. Adding to the above, the top-of-the-line XZ+ variant will now be offered with new additional safety features like Brake Sway Control and iTPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) to make the car more desirable & safe.

Being the first vehicle on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture, the Tata Altroz has always been appreciated for its design and safety. With its laser-cut design, highest safety rating, absolute comfort and thrilling performance, it has created a benchmark in its segment. The Tata Altroz comes loaded with features and is available in six variants with 1.2L Revotron Petrol, 1.2L i-Turbo Petrol and 1.5L diesel engine options.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, "The Altroz has created its own mark in the premium hatchback market with more than 1.2 lakh happy owners. With over 20% market share (YTD) in its segment, it has been very popular amongst customers. The addition of the Dark Edition to its portfolio last year further enhanced its style quotient. The Altroz offers true international standards of safety, design and performance and has played an important role in enhancing our New Forever range. We would like to celebrate the brand's 2nd anniversary with our customers with these product extensions, making it more accessible and offering exciting feature updates. With increasing recognition from Indian consumers and earning incremental market share year on year, we are confident that Altroz is poised for more success in the future."