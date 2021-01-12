Tata Altroz Turbo Brochure Leaked Ahead Of Launch - Reveals New Details

The Tata Altroz Turbo is just round the corner, slated to be unveiled on January 13, 2021. The Tata Altroz turbo will be the first Tata to be equipped with a DCT gearbox and it will be squarely aimed at the new Hyundai i20 turbo-petrol and the Volkswagen Polo TSI. Ahead of its debut, the brochure of the Altroz Turbo has been leaked online and it reveals some interesting new details. Tata has added a new body color, a lot of nifty new features on the inside and some considerable oomph under the hood. Let's look at it in a little more detail.

Tata Motors will be introducing a new XZ+ trim to the Altroz line-up. There's also a new Harbor Blue paint shade on offer which adds on to the existing colors of High Street Gold, Midtown Grey, Downtown Red and Avenue White for the Altroz. There aren't many other changes on the outside apart from a few 'iTurbo' badges here and there. The interiors however see some significant changes, the most prominent being the new light grey theme for the interiors and new leathertte seats as well.

Also Read : 2021 Tata Safari Unofficial Pre-Bookings Commence For INR 51,000

In terms of features, the Altroz Turbo additionally gets a new Xpress Cool feature, two additional tweeters for the sound system from Harman and now it even features two drive modes - City and Sport. The Altroz Turbo will also come equipped with Tata's iRA technology offering a range of connected functions. Also, you can ow personalize the home screen of the infotainment system with your preferred wallpaper.

The upcoming Tata Altroz Turbo will be powered by a 1.2L, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 110hp and 140Nm of torque. It is the same unit that already does duty on the Tata Nexon. It has however been detuned to produce 10hp and 30Nm of torque less than the Nexon where it produces 120hp and 175Nm of torque. It will come equipped with a regular 5-speed manual gearbox and the 7-speed DCT gearbox will be reserved for the higher-spec variants. Tata claims a 0-100 kph time of 13 seconds for the Altroz Turbo.

Tata is expected to undercut the price of the Hyundai i20 turbo. The regular Altroz is currently priced from INR 5.44 lakh to INR 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and the turbo variants are expected to carry a premium of around INR 1 lakh over the regular petrol variants. We expect them to be priced from INR 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will also be pitted against the likes of the Maruti Baleno, Honda Jazz and Toyota Glanza CVT variants. The launch is expected by early-2021.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for Tata updates more and other four-wheeler news.

[Image Source - TeamBHP]