Tata Altroz iCNG Now Available With AMT, Launched at ₹8.69 Lakh

Tata Motors has expanded the Altroz lineup with the launch of the iCNG AMT, making it India’s first premium hatchback to offer an automatic transmission with a CNG powertrain. Priced at ₹8.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the new variant blends efficiency with everyday convenience.

Powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron iCNG engine, the Altroz produces 73.5 PS and 103 Nm in CNG mode. The addition of an AMT gearbox is aimed at improving ease of driving, particularly in city traffic, while retaining the cost benefits of CNG.

A key highlight is Tata’s dual-fuel system managed by a single ECU, ensuring seamless switching between petrol and CNG modes. The Altroz iCNG also features a direct start function in CNG mode, enhancing usability and eliminating the need to start in petrol.

The model continues with Tata’s twin-cylinder iCNG setup, which places both cylinders beneath the boot floor. This clever packaging frees up usable luggage space—offering 210 litres even in CNG mode—addressing a common limitation of CNG vehicles.

With this addition, the Altroz further strengthens its multi-powertrain appeal, offering petrol, diesel and CNG options, now with the added convenience of an automatic.