Tata Altroz DCA Bookings in India Are Now Open

Tata Motors has commenced the bookings of the Tata Altroz DCA - the dual-clutch automatic version of the hatchback.

The Tata Altroz DCA has an advanced Dual Clutch Technology that is designed for the Indian consumer. It comes with a wet clutch transmission, which ensures the best performance for all Indian driving conditions.

The new Tata Altroz DCA will set the Gold Standard in the world of automatics and offer a seamless drive experience to customers. Customers can book the vehicle at all the authorized Tata Motors dealerships at just INR 21,000 with deliveries starting from mid March.

The Tata Altroz DCA will be introduced in a brand new colour – the New Opera Blue and will be available in the top three variants - XT, XZ and XZ+ of 1.2L Revotron petrol engine. In addition to the new Opera Blue, the Tata Altroz DCA would also be part of the Dark range other than being available in Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White and Harbour Blue colour.

Since its launch in January 2020, the Tata Altroz has received an overwhelming response and is appreciated by the customers for its laser-cut design, best-in-class safety, and exhilarating performance. Being the first vehicle on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced)architecture, the Altroz has always set the gold standard in the premium hatchback segment. It comes with many premium features such as leatherette seats, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment by Harman, rear ac vents, cruise control, auto headlamps, iRA connected car technology and many more.