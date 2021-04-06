Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altroz in a Classic Drag Race - NA Petrol-MT

The Tata Altroz and the Hyundai i20 are two hatchbacks which have the widest range of powertrain options in this class. Both hatchbacks are offered with a naturally aspirated petrol engine, a diesel engine and a turbo-petrol engine. In fact, the Altroz and the i20 are the only two hatchbacks in the segment that's offered with a diesel engine. Both hatchbacks have carved out a niche for themselves for their fantastic styling and the features they offer, although the i20 edges ahead a little in this regard. But what about their performance?
Well, we have already put turbo-petrol versions of both the Tata Altroz and the Hyundai i20 through their paces in our in-house IAB test, comparing their 0-100 kph acceleration. You can read more about the results of that comparison by clicking here. Now, we have a new video featuring the Altroz and the i20 with their naturally aspirated petrol engines in a classic drag race to see which one comes out on top. This video has been uploaded by Arun Panwar on his official Youtube channel.
Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altroz iTurbo - Specifications Comparison
|Hyundai i20
|Tata Altroz iTurbo
|Engine
|1.2L 4-Cylinder Petrol Engine
1.2L 3-Cylinder Petrol Engine
|Power
|83hp
|85hp
|Torque
|115Nm
|113Nm
|Transmission
|5-speed manual gearbox
5-speed manual
Before we go ahead with the drag race, let's take a quick look at the specifications. Both the hatchbacks are powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated engine, but the one on the Hyundai is a 4-cylinder unit while the one on the Altroz is a 3-cylinder unit. However, both engines produce almost similar levels of power and torque output. The Altroz has 2hp more than the i20, while the latter has 2Nm more than the former. That barely makes any real world differences. Both hatchback come with a 5-speed manual gearbox for this comparison.
Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altroz iTurbo - Drag Race
Now let's get on with the drag race. In the first run, as you can see in the video, the Altroz is quick to get off the line, but the i20 catches it soon and cruises to victory with better power delivery. The result is the same in the second run, although the Altroz was bogged by a faulty gear change. For the third and fourth runs, the driver swap cars for an even comparison and still the results are the same. While the Altroz gets off the line very well, it just does not have the grunt to keep up with the i20, with the latter cruising to victory in all four runs.
The fact of the matter is that the naturally aspirated petrol engine on the Altroz has always been its weakling. The power delivery is simply not as smooth or prompt as some of its rivals. The Tata Altroz is also considerably heavier by class standards. This was done to increase the sturdiness of the vehicle, which is what gives it that 5-star safety rating. That said, the Hyundai i20 is the clear winner in between the two in terms of performance. The engine is smooth and peppy and given the value the i20 offers with all its features, it's hard to ignore the i20 as the best all-rounded package in this segment.
