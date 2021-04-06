Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altroz in a Classic Drag Race - NA Petrol-MT

Hyundai i20 Tata Altroz iTurbo Engine 1.2L 4-Cylinder Petrol Engine 1.2L 3-Cylinder Petrol Engine Power 83hp 85hp Torque 115Nm 113Nm Transmission 5-speed manual gearbox 5-speed manual

Before we go ahead with the drag race, let's take a quick look at the specifications. Both the hatchbacks are powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated engine, but the one on the Hyundai is a 4-cylinder unit while the one on the Altroz is a 3-cylinder unit. However, both engines produce almost similar levels of power and torque output. The Altroz has 2hp more than the i20, while the latter has 2Nm more than the former. That barely makes any real world differences. Both hatchback come with a 5-speed manual gearbox for this comparison.

Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altroz iTurbo - Drag Race

Now let's get on with the drag race. In the first run, as you can see in the video, the Altroz is quick to get off the line, but the i20 catches it soon and cruises to victory with better power delivery. The result is the same in the second run, although the Altroz was bogged by a faulty gear change. For the third and fourth runs, the driver swap cars for an even comparison and still the results are the same. While the Altroz gets off the line very well, it just does not have the grunt to keep up with the i20, with the latter cruising to victory in all four runs.

The fact of the matter is that the naturally aspirated petrol engine on the Altroz has always been its weakling. The power delivery is simply not as smooth or prompt as some of its rivals. The Tata Altroz is also considerably heavier by class standards. This was done to increase the sturdiness of the vehicle, which is what gives it that 5-star safety rating. That said, the Hyundai i20 is the clear winner in between the two in terms of performance. The engine is smooth and peppy and given the value the i20 offers with all its features, it's hard to ignore the i20 as the best all-rounded package in this segment.

