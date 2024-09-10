Tailgating in BMW Costs Swiss Millionaire Over $128,000

In Switzerland, traffic violations come with hefty fines—especially when tied to your income. A Swiss millionaire learned this the hard way after being fined nearly $128,000 for tailgating in his BMW 540d.

The Aargau High Court found the driver guilty of "gross violations of traffic regulations" for following another vehicle too closely on the A1 highway near Zurich. The driver, with an income of 1.674 million francs, was hit with a massive CHF 108,500 fine, which equates to $127,892. His penalty includes 50 daily payments of CHF 1,970 (around $2,320), along with an additional CHF 10,000 fine.

The incident occurred when the driver, traveling between 110 and 120 kph (63-75 mph), followed another vehicle at an insufficient distance of 8 to 12 meters (26-39 feet) for over 2,400 meters (about half a mile). Despite disputing the charges, the court ruled against him, using police video evidence and physical markers to prove his violation.

On top of the hefty fine, the driver is also liable for CHF 3,000 in court costs and CHF 2,124 in additional fees, bringing his total expenses to over $133,000, not including lawyer fees.

This case serves as a reminder that in Switzerland, traffic laws are strictly enforced—regardless of wealth. Tailgating can be an expensive mistake, even for millionaires.

Source: blue News via BMW Blog