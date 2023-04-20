Suzuki V-Strom SX - 7 Millionth Unit To Roll Off From Gurgaon Plant

Suzuki has achieved a remarkable milestone by rolling out its 7 millionth vehicle from its Kherki Dhaula plant situated in Gurugram. Suzuki’s versatile sports adventure tourer, the V-Strom SX, in its vibrant Champion Yellow No. 2 colour became the 7 millionth celebratory unit.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to accomplish the 7 millionth production landmark. The company began its operations in February 2006 and has been delivering superior value products since its inception. This is a testimony of our commitment to India and we wish to achieve many such milestones in the future. In the financial year ending March 2023, we achieved a record sale of 9.38 lakh units and year-on-year growth of 24.3% as compared to FY 2021-22. We thank our valued customers, business partners, associates, and all my colleagues for this remarkable feat.”

Suzuki Motorcycle India retails V-Strom SX, Gixxer SF 250, Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF, Gixxer, Access 125, Avenis, Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX as a part of its domestic product portfolio and Suzuki Hayabusa, V-Strom 650XT and Katana under its big bike product portfolio.