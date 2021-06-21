Suzuki Plans to Introduce More Affordable Jimny Lite in Australia

As per recent reports, Suzuki has plans to launch a new basic entry-level version of Jimny in the Australian market, named ‘Jimny Lite’. The new trim of the SUV will lower the entry price of the SUV, and this would also help to reduce the waiting period, which has currently reached up to a year. The new ‘Lite’ trim of Suzuki Jimny is likely to get a lighter feature list. On the outside, it will employ changes like halogen headlamps, no fog lamps and plastic-texture wing mirror covers. The side profile of the SUV will now feature 15-inch steel rims instead of smart-looking alloy units.

The cabin of the upcoming Jimny Lite will get a basic radio and CD player instead of the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. However, the cabin design will remain the same. The new trim of Suzuki Jimny will continue to derive power from the same 1.5-litre K15B four-pot petrol engine, which develops 102 PS of peak power and 130 Nm of peak torque. The Lite trim will only be offered with a 5-speed MT. Customers looking for a 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox need to opt for the higher variant. This is the same powertrain, which does duties in Maruti Ciaz, XL6, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza.

Michael Pachota, managing director, Suzuki Automobiles Australia, was quoted saying: “We’re giving people what they want – more Jimnys! With demand continuously increasing for this model we are so pleased to be able to add another variant in the line-up and continue to grow our Jimny community with this incremental supply opportunity.”

The automaker will reveal the prices of Jimny Lite in Australia on August 1, 2021. The new Suzuki trim will be manufactured in Japan. Moreover, the carmaker is also working on the 5-door version of Suzuki Jimny, which is likely to debut globally next year alongside the new Jimny 3-door facelift. In the coming months, the Jimny will also launch in the Indian markets. The Indian-spec Suzuki Jimny is expected to feature the company's smart hybrid technology for better fuel efficiency. In its segment, it will rub shoulders with the likes of the upcoming 5-door Mahindra Thar.