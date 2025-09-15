Suzuki Motor de Colombia Hits 2 Million Motorcycle Production Milestone

Suzuki Motor de Colombia S.A. (SMDC), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, has celebrated a major milestone — the production of its 2 millionth motorcycle on 11 September 2025 at its Pereira, Risaralda plant.

The achievement was marked with a ceremony attended by dignitaries including Takasugi Masahiro, Ambassador of Japan to Colombia, Juan Jose Orozco, President of SMDC, and Takashi Ise, Managing Officer of Suzuki Motorcycle Operations. Around 220 guests, including dealers and suppliers, joined the celebration.

SMDC began operations in February 1982 and today produces 14 models, including the popular GN125 and GIXXER series. The 2 millionth milestone was reached with a Colombian-spec GN125, a motorcycle widely praised in the country for its durability and fuel efficiency.

Over the years, Suzuki has become a significant contributor to Colombia’s motorcycle industry. In FY2024, SMDC achieved a record annual sales volume of 133,391 units, underscoring its strong presence in the region. Beyond local success, the company also exports motorcycles to six countries: Ecuador, Venezuela, Bolivia, Peru, El Salvador, and Chile.

For more than 40 years, SMDC has played a vital role in strengthening Colombia’s industrial landscape, producing motorcycles that meet the mobility needs of both local and international riders. With demand for two-wheelers in Colombia expected to continue growing, Suzuki remains committed to delivering products that combine performance, efficiency, and reliability.

This milestone not only highlights SMDC’s sustained growth but also reaffirms Suzuki’s long-term commitment to the Latin American market. By blending local production with global standards, Suzuki aims to keep enriching lives and powering mobility across the region.