Modified Maruti Swift Made To Look Like Swift Sport Sold Abroad

The Maruti Swift is a car that doesn’t need any introduction. It is India's most loved hatchback and even emerged as the overall best selling car in India in 2020. As popular as the Swift may be in our country, Maruti Suzuki have never been very experimental with the Swift in India. We say this because while the third-gen Swift is available in a sportier version in several markets abroad, Maruti's relatively conservative approach in terms of their model lineup means that the Swift Sport never made it to India.

In international markets, the Suzuki Swift Sport is powered by a larger 1.4L turbo-petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid assistance and even gets a sportier suspension setup along with improved braking hardware. It even gets its own unique styling with aggressive front and rear bumpers, sportier wheels and unique color options. While Swift enthusiasts are certainly not as lucky in India, we have our ways of getting around it, thanks to our aftermarket modification scene. Here's a Maruti Swift from Kerala that has been modified to look the Swift Sport sold abroad.

This particular Swift can be seen wearing Swift Sport’s body kit, which includes a sportier front bumper, a spoiler and a rear bumper with a massive diffuser. In fact, the Swift Sport's body kit is quite easily available at most aftermarket shops or car modification garages. The front bumper here features a full-width, gaping central air dam with a black trim running across the center. The fog lamp housing on either side are much larger and more aggressively styled. The bumper even features a splitter.

At the rear, the bumper gets a prominent diffuser with dual exhaust outlets. The roof mounted spoiler rounds off the look at the rear. Perhaps the most unique and cool modification on this Swift are the new tail lamps which feature the British Union Jack in its LED lighting elements. It also gets a set of bespoke blacked-out multi-spoke alloy wheels and the dark blue paint shade with the black-out elements give this Swift a very sinister look indeed.

Earlier in February this year, the Maruti Swift received a subtle cosmetic update along with inclusion of newer features such as cruise control, a colored MID and auto-folding ORVMs on the inside. Under the hood, the new Swift is powered by the new K12N Dualjet petrol engine that produces 90hp and 113Nm of peak torque. This new 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine also comes with idle start-stop tech. Like before, the engine will continue to come mated to either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The updated Swift now has an ARAI figure of 23.20kpl in the manual version and 23.76kpl in the automatic version, as against the outgoing car’s 21.21kpl.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Maruti Suzuki updates and other four-wheeler news.