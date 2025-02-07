Suzuki Jimny 3-Door Halted in Australia Over Safety Compliance

The beloved Suzuki Jimny three-door has been put on hold in Australia as it fails to meet new crash-avoidance safety regulations. The issue revolves around ADR 98/00, a mandate requiring autonomous emergency braking (AEB) to meet specific performance criteria for all new vehicles of its type from March 1, 2025.

While the Jimny three-door does feature AEB, its current system does not align with the updated standards. Suzuki Australia is actively working on a fix and has sufficient stock to continue deliveries for now. However, the automaker has yet to confirm when the model will be fully compliant and back on sale.

The Jimny five-door XL, unaffected by the ruling, remains available as it already meets the required safety benchmarks. Industry sources suggest that the three-door Jimny could return later this year, once it is equipped with an upgraded AEB system.

