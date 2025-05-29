Suzuki Fronx Launched in Indonesia, Local Production Begins

Suzuki has officially launched the Fronx compact SUV in Indonesia through its local arm, PT Suzuki Indomobil Motor (SIM). Unveiled on May 28, the Fronx marks Suzuki’s latest push in the fast-growing two-row SUV segment.

Built on a coupe-inspired design, the Fronx blends sporty styling with urban-friendly dimensions. It features a premium, aggressive exterior, a comfortable cabin, and advanced safety tech—tailored for daily city and family use. While it’s already available in over 70 markets including India, Latin America, and Japan, Indonesia is now the second country to manufacture the model.

Production will take place at SIM’s Chikarang plant, with plans to roll out 24,000 units annually for domestic sales and exports across ASEAN markets.