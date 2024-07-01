Toyota's Upcoming EV to Rival Tesla's Autonomous Driving

Toyota is set to challenge Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, starting next year in China.

The Japanese automaker plans to launch the Bozhi 3X electric SUV in 2025, developed through a joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC). This model will feature advanced autonomous driving capabilities, promising high-end Level 2 functionality comparable to Tesla’s FSD.

GAC Toyota claims the autonomous system will offer sophisticated driving assistance on highways, in urban areas, and during parking. Technology partner Momenta Global, known for its work with Mercedes-Benz, is collaborating with Toyota to develop this system.

Additionally, Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is collaborating with Toyota on in-vehicle operating software with autonomous driving features for a new electric sedan debuting in China in 2025.

Toyota's multi-pathway strategy includes internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, hybrids, hydrogen-powered vehicles, and EVs. The company also plans to introduce an iron phosphate lithium battery within the next two to three years, potentially reducing the production cost of its bZ4x electric SUV by up to 40 percent.

Source: Reuters via CarExpert