Stellantis & Bolt Join Forces to Roll Out Level 4 Robotaxis in Europe

Stellantis and Bolt have announced a major partnership to develop and deploy Level 4 autonomous vehicles for commercial ride-hailing across Europe. Pilot trials are scheduled to begin in 2026, with production of the first autonomous models targeted for 2029.

Under the collaboration, Stellantis will supply its AV-Ready Platforms, including the eK0 medium-size van and STLA Small architectures. These platforms are engineered for large-scale autonomous use, featuring integrated sensor systems, high-performance computing, redundancies, and safety-focused hardware designed to meet stringent European regulations. Stellantis says the setup also lowers total cost of ownership for fleet operators—an essential factor for mobility services.

Bolt, which operates in over 50 countries and 23 EU member states, plans to integrate these autonomous vehicles directly into its ride-hailing ecosystem. The partnership supports Bolt’s long-term goal of having 100,000 autonomous vehicles on its shared mobility platform by 2035.

The rollout will follow a phased pathway, starting with prototypes, moving into pilot fleets, and finally scaling up to full production. Both companies will closely coordinate with European regulators on testing, certification and controlled deployment.