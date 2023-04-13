Skoda's Groundbreaking Grill Tech: Giving Pedestrians Green Light for Safe Crossing

Skoda is currently working on developing a new car grille technology that aims to improve pedestrian safety. The innovative technology is designed to give pedestrians the green light to cross the road safely by projecting a beam of light onto the ground.

The technology uses a camera to detect pedestrians and then projects a green light onto the ground in front of the car to indicate that it is safe for pedestrians to cross. This feature is particularly useful in low-light conditions or when visibility is poor, as it provides an additional visual signal to pedestrians.

Skoda's new car grille technology is still in development, but the company is already testing prototypes on the road. The technology is part of Skoda's ongoing commitment to improving road safety and reducing accidents involving pedestrians.

In addition to this innovative new technology, Skoda has also developed a range of other safety features for its vehicles, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning systems, and emergency brake assist. The company is committed to making driving safer and more enjoyable for all its customers.