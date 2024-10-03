Skoda Unveils the New Scala and Kamiq in the Middle East

Škoda Middle East has introduced its latest models, the Scala and Kamiq, tailored for the region's diverse driving demands. These refreshed vehicles boast sleek designs, advanced tech, and enhanced safety features, showcasing Škoda's commitment to quality and versatility.

The Škoda Kamiq, a compact crossover, flaunts a bolder, SUV-inspired look with upgraded technology. Perfect for urban and highway driving, it offers excellent fuel efficiency and modern connectivity.

The Škoda Scala, a sporty hatchback inspired by the Vision RS concept, blends dynamic styling with a spacious, premium interior. Despite its compact form, it comfortably accommodates passengers and luggage.

Both models feature a 1.0 TSI engine with 114 HP, delivering efficient performance at 5.5 l/100km. Equipped with cutting-edge safety systems like Predictive Cruise Control and Lane Assist, the Scala and Kamiq promise a safe and modern driving experience in the Middle East.