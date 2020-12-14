Skoda Trademarks Five New SUV Names In India; New Products Coming?

In a recent trade filing with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Skoda Auto has trademarked as many as five new car names in India this year. These names include - Konarq, Kliq, Karmiq, Kosmiq, and Kushaq. Now we already knew about Skoda registering the 'Kliq' name for India and that is believed to be the name of the production-spec Vision IN. However, the four other new names possibly hint at Skoda looking at other options for the name of the production-spec Vision IN or even new products all-together.

Going by Skoda's nomenclature for their vehicles, these names certainly seem to be for SUVs. This format of naming with words starting with a K and ending with a Q has been used by Skoda only for their SUVs and crossovers. Case in this point - Kodiaq, Karoq and Kamiq. So one of these names could definitely be used for the production-spec Skoda Vision IN which will be based on VW Group's heavily localized MQB AO IN platform. It is however also a possibility that Skoda does not use most of these names for the upcoming SUV.

Also Read : Base-Spec Skoda Rapid Rider Variant Discontinued in India

The names could instead be used for completely new products that Skoda might have in the pipeline for India. Skoda is going on a product offensive strategy from 2021 and a sub-compact SUV to take on the likes of the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet could definitely be in the cards. However, that is not likely to happen any time soon. As for the Skoda Vision IN, the upcoming SUV will see up to 90% localization to achieve a very competitive pricing in this segment.

The production-spec Skoda Vision IN has a lot riding on it as it will be a make-or-break product for Skoda in India. First impressions from the concept are pretty good with a very stylish design and we expect it to be equally well appointed on the inside. Under the hood, the Vision IN will be powered by the 1.5L TSI engine that does duty on the Karoq. It will also get the 7-speed DSG automatic transmission and so it could very well be the performance benchmark in the segment.

Zac Hollis, Director- Sales, Service & Marketing, Skoda India, has said that the production line is ready for the new SUV and it is expected to hit showrooms by the middle of next year. In an interview with carandbike, he said,

"It will be priced right and will have all the virtues that you expect from Skoda. So, you know in terms of quality, styling and safety it will have everything that you expect from Skoda. I am very comfortable with this car going forward and it becomes a step up."

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda and Volkswagen updates and other four-wheeler news.