Skoda Slavia Spied Testing Again, Likely to Replace Skoda Rapid in India

The Skoda Slavia has been spied testing again. The new sedan is expected to replace the Skoda Rapid; just like how the Volkswagen Vento is likely to get replaced by the Volkswagen Virtus which has been undergoing testing in India for quite a while.

We can see in the spy video that the Skoda Slavia prototype is wearing heavy camouflage. We do get to have a glimpse of the sedan’s front grille in typical Skoda style. The footage has also captured the LED headlamps that have a swept-back design which should suit the overall design of the car. There is also a relatively small LED DRL that appears to be integrated into the headlight assembly. Frankly, it’s looking pretty nice. The front fog lamps are on and they are fitted with conventional halogen bulbs.

The spy video has also captured the side profile of the Skoda Slavia. Although it is a quick glimpse and the prototype is heavily camouflaged, we do get to have a look at the car’s alloy wheels - multi-spoke units with a sporty design. We can also see the shark-fin antenna. As for the rear end, not much is visible in the video. All we can see are the taillamps.

Reports say that the Skoda Slavia will be based on the MQB-A0-IN platform and have a larger wheelbase than that of the Skoda Rapid. This should result in an increase in the interior as well as boot space. Some of the expected interior features include a fully digital instrument cluster, a 10-in infotainment display, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, automatic climate control, 6 airbags, and more.

Powering the Skoda Slavia would be a 1.0L turbo petrol engine that would pump out 115 BHP and 175 Nm. It would be made available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options. The new sedan would also be offered in a more powerful and bigger 1.5L turbo petrol motor pumping out 150 BHP and 250 Nm mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG.