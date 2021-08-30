New Maruti Baleno Rear & Side Profile Shown in Fresh Spy Shots

It seems that the road testing of the new Maruti Baleno is being carried out at a brisk pace as the updated model of the premium hatchback has been spied once again. The fresh set of spy shots are clearer and show the rear as well as the side profile of the car.

We can see in the spy images that the side profile of the new Maruti Baleno has the silhouette of the current model. However, what’s new here is the set of alloy wheels. They do add some freshness to the aesthetics of the car. We find them to be quite sporty, too. The roof-mounted rear spoiler is also present adding to the sporty quotient.

A closer observation reveals that the new Maruti Baleno would be fitted with Apollo tyres. As for the brakes, the updated premium hatchback would have disc brakes at the front and drum units at the back. We can also see that the ORVMs have integrated side turn indicators.

The rear end of the new Maruti Baleno would feature a revised styling for the bumper which would have integrated sensors for parking. We also expect to see a high-resolution rear camera. The taillights of the updated model would also have some styling tweaks for a more appealing look. Other features at the back include a rear wiper and a roof-mounted spoiler.

As for the front end of the new Maruti Baleno, it is expected to see some design revisions, too. There is likely to be a restyled front grille and bumper. Maruti Suzuki would also add a pair of updated headlamps with dual arrow-shaped DRLs. More styling changes to the exterior of the upcoming Baleno are expected to come to the limelight in the future as more spy shots surface online.

