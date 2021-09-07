New Volkswagen Virtus Spy Video Surfaces Online, Testing Continues

A new Volkswagen Virtus spy video has surfaced online indicating that the testing of the upcoming Volkswagen Vento replacement continues. The footage shows the rear quarter of the prototype that is heavily camouflaged.

This is not the first time when the Volkswagen Virtus has been spotted testing. There had been multiple instances in the past. We have also witnessed a few spy shots and videos before as well.

While the official details about the Volkswagen Vitrus will continue to remain a mystery until the sedan is officially introduced in the market, we do have some idea about some of the key features of the car. For instance, under the hood would be a 1.5L turbo petrol engine that would produce 150 horsepower and 250 Nm of twisting force. Another engine option that’d be available with the Virtus would be a 1.0L turbo petrol motor churning out 110 PS and 175 Nm. This is the same mill that we’ve experienced in the current-gen VW Vento. For the transmission, there would be a 6-speed MT, 6-speed torque converter, and a 7-speed DSG depending on the engine option.

The exterior features of the Volkswagen Virtus would include decent-size headlamps, clean and elegant front grille, neatly designed front bumper, alloy wheels, and taillamps. As for the interior, expect to see Connected Car tech, driver fatigue monitor, and 10.25-in touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity options. The new car will also be longer, taller, and wider than the VW Vento.

Since Volkswagen is still using fully camouflaged prototypes for testing, it seems that the launch of the Virtus in India is still going to take some time. Speculations say that the new sedan is expected to enter the Indian markets in 2022.