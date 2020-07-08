While the current-generation of Skoda Rapid is long overdue for a replacement, Skoda Auto India has recently launched an upgraded version for 2020. While it got no styling upgrade over the outgoing 1.6 MPI version, the company brought in an all-new engine to source things up and meet the BS6 emission norms. While the new Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI was only available with a manual at the time of launch, Skoda will soon be offering the car with an automatic gearbox option in September.

The 1.0-litre TSI three-cylinder petrol motor is a brand new engine and replaces the ageing 1.6 MPI. Talking about its capability, the unit is tuned to produce 108bhp and 175Nm of torque. This new turbocharged unit can also be found under the hoods of the new Polo hatchback and Vento sedan. The VW Group has already made clear that they would not be offering a dual-clutch automatic gearbox in engines below the 1,500cc mark. As such, the new Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI will offer the company’s 6-speed conventional automatic gearbox, similar to the ones found in the new Vento and Polo.

The new 2020 Skoda Rapid might be a familiar sight outside, yet it does offer quite a few aesthetically please design and convenience touches. The highlights here include a blacked out grille, smoked-out LED headlamps with LED DRLs, blacked-out ORVMs and new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Step inside and there are plenty of high-end features to be found. Highlight in the Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI’s cabin include an 8.0-inch Android-based touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, multi-functional steering, rain-sensing wiper, auto-folding ORVMs, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rear-view camera and automatic climate control. In terms of safety, 2020 Skoda Rapid 1.0 TSI offers passengers six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and hill-hold assist.

The Skoda Rapid range can be had in five trim levels, namely - Rider, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo. The price range starts at INR 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Monte Carlo edition. While there are no official reports of pricing for the automatic version, we expect to pay a premium of INR 50,000 to INR 1 lakh, depending on the variants.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.