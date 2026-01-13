Skoda Peaq Confirmed as Brand’s Flagship 7-Seater Electric SUV

Škoda has officially confirmed that its upcoming flagship electric seven-seater will be called the Peaq, marking the production debut of the model first previewed by the Vision 7S concept over three years ago. The Czech automaker has also revealed that the Peaq will make its world premiere in summer 2026.

Positioned at the very top of Škoda’s electric portfolio, the Peaq name is meant to reflect the model’s flagship status. It will serve as the brand’s most spacious and premium EV yet, aimed squarely at customers who need seven-seat versatility without compromising on modern electric mobility.

Designed with families in mind, the Škoda Peaq is expected to balance everyday usability, long-distance comfort and lifestyle flexibility. Staying true to Škoda’s DNA, the SUV will place strong emphasis on space, practicality and comfort, areas where the brand has traditionally excelled. Buyers can also expect an array of Simply Clever features, focusing on smart storage, intuitive cabin solutions and family-friendly usability.

While technical specifications are yet to be revealed, the Peaq is likely to showcase Škoda’s latest EV architecture and technology, positioning it as a global halo model for the brand’s electric ambitions. More details, including powertrain options, range figures and interior highlights, are expected closer to the vehicle’s official debut.