All-new Skoda Kushaq Deliveries to Start From 12th July

The Czech automaker Skoda will reveal the prices of its all-new compact SUV Kushaq on, 28th June 2021. Recently, Zac Hollis, Director, Sales and Marketing Head, Skoda India, revealed that deliveries of Skoda Kushaq will commence on 12th July 2021. Initially, the upcoming Skoda Kushaq will be offered with a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol mill, which develops 115 PS of peak power and 178 Nm of peak torque. The carmaker will also retail a more potent 1.5-litre turbocharged gasoline unit expected to be introduced in the month of August. This will make Skoda Kushaq, the most powerful car in its segment.

Also Read: Upcoming Skoda Mid-size Sedan to be Revealed Soon

In our market, it will be offered in three different trim levels, namely- Active, Ambition and Style. Skoda Kushaq will be the company’s first model, which underpins the MQB AO IN platform. This platform has been developed especially for the Indian market. The automaker said that they have an aim to achieve as high as 95 per cent localization level for its upcoming compact SUV. In the Indian market, it will directly rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It is likely to be offered at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will go all the way up to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will come loaded with all the bells and whistles like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The infotainment screen will also work as a display for the reverse parking camera. It will also employ features like a wireless charging pad, a 12V power socket and two USB type C ports, an electronic sunroof and ambient lighting. One can control the ambient lighting feature through the infotainment unit. In terms of safety features, the new Skoda SUV gets multiple airbags, automatic headlights, type pressure monitoring system, Isofix seats at the back, electronic stability control, rain-sensing wipers, hill hold control and so on. It will be offered in five unique colour options namely- Brilliant Silver, Carbon Steel, Candy White, Honey Orange and Tornado Red. Dimensionally, the Skoda Kushaq is 4221mm long, 1760mm wide and 1612mm tall.