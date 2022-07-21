Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition Looks Real in Animated Launch Video

Post Office Studios has collaborated with Skoda India to create a digital launch video for the brand's latest offering in the Indian market, the Kushaq Monte Carlo edition. The new mid-size SUV looks very real in its animated launch video.

To reveal and detail the features of the latest Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo edition, the multi-talented team at Post Office Studios conceptualised an engaging and captivating digital film that breaks paths from the ordinary. In fact, they chose to go beyond traditional creative boundaries by taking an entirely 3D CGI (Computer Generated Imagery) route to create the digital launch video.

Using this technique, the film effectively and innovatively communicates the glamourous look and style embodied by the latest edition. Moreover, to accentuate the car features further, the PO team utilised a minimalistic design language approach and a slightly non-conventional colour palette for the background.

The collective of designers, animators and visual artists at Post Office Studios have always been passionate about turning intangible ideas into tangible visuals that tell your brand’s story in a powerful yet relatable manner. Having specialised in motion design, cel animation, VFX, and more, the design-driven new media tech studio combines radically creative approaches with cutting-edge technologies to deliver clutter-breaking animated content. The Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo project perfectly illustrates how Post Office Studios has been strengthening its foothold in the dynamic animation industry.