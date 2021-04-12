Skoda Reveals New Design Details of 2021 Kodiaq Facelift - Teaser Images

Late last month, Skoda previewed the 2021 Kodiaq facelift with a few design sketches of the upcoming SUV. Ahead of it's global unveil tomorrow, Skoda has dropped yet another teaser which reveals a little more skin of the Kodiaq facelift. While the SUV was discontinued in our market in the transition to BS6 norms, it is up for a mid-life makeover in international markets. That said, the Skoda Kodiaq will make a comeback in India in a petrol-only guise and possibly in this upcoming facelifted guise. Let's take a closer look at what's in store.

2021 Skoda Kodiaq - Exterior Updates

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq will get a tweaked bonnet design and a more upright and hexagonal front grille that looks very similar to that of the Kushaq. Skoda has also revised the headlamp design, which are slimmer than before, and the fog lamps have been positioned slightly below, creating a four-eyed face.

At the back, the taillight design has also been slimmed down and it features the Skoda’s new signature crystalline pattern - also seen on the Kushaq. Previous sketch images have revealed it will come with a restyled front bumper with a wider central air dam that are framed by L-shaped elements on either side and an aluminum insert.

2021 Skoda Kodiaq - Interior Updates

While Skoda have shed some light on the exterior of the Kodiaq facelift, they haven't previewed any images of the interior of the SUV. That said, we expect the updates, if at all, to be just as subtle as the exterior. Updates could come in the form of a mildly revised dashboard design, new trim and upholstery and new features as well. We will have full details about the interior and equipment list on offer when the SUV is officially unveiled tomorrow.

2021 Skoda Kodiaq - Powertrain Options

There are not much details about the engine options that would be offered with the facelifted model as of yet. That said, Skoda could bring back the sporty vRS model of the Kodiaq with this facelift as it was discontinued in international markets in 2020 due to emission rules. Skoda could also introduce some electrification to the Kodiaq range, much like the mild-hybrid version of the Octavia that's available internationally.

Back here in India, the Kodiaq will make a return as a petrol-only SUV. The BS4-spec Skoda Kodiaq was powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine, complete with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and a 4x4 system. However, the upcoming Kodiaq facelift will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine that will produce 190hp and 320Nm. Compared to the diesel engine, this new petrol engine is more powerful (by 40hp), but produces less torque (by 80Nm). It will continue with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox and a 4x4 system.

2021 Skoda Kodiaq - India Launch

The facelifted Skoda Kodiaq can be expected to make it to our shores in the third quarter of 2021 (July-September), as per Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India. It will be third launch for the Czech carmaker in India as it will be preceded by the new Skoda Octavia launch this April, followed by the Kushaq compact-SUV slated for a launch in June 2021.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Skoda updates and other four-wheeler news.