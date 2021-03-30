Skoda Kodiaq Facelift Design Previewed; India Launch Later This Year

Ever since we stepped into the BS6 era from April 2020, the Skoda Kodiaq has been missing from the Czech carmaker's lineup in India. The Kodiaq was offered with a sole diesel engine in India, and as Skoda switched to petrol-only offerings in the BS6 era, the Kodiaq was discontinued here in our country. However, the Kodiaq is long due a comeback in India in a new petrol guise, as was previewed by Skoda at the 2020 Auto Expo. Incidentally, the Kodiaq is also being facelifted for global markets. Ahead of its global debut on April 13, 2021, Skoda has dropped a few design sketches of the 2021 Kodiaq facelift.

Now it is this facelifted version of the Skoda Kodiaq that will make its way back to India later this year in a petrol-only guise. This is the first major update on the SUV since it was originally launched. In the run up to its global debut, these new design sketches give us a preview of what the updated SUV could look like. And while it may look largely similar to the outgoing model, the differences are in the details. One cane even say that this new design brings it more in line with its younger sibling, the Skoda Kushaq.

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq will get a tweaked bonnet design, a more upright and hexagonal front grille that looks very similar to that of the Kushaq, a restyled front bumper with a wider central air dam that are framed by L-shaped elements on either side and an aluminum insert. Skoda has also revised the headlamp design, which are slimmer than before and the fog lamps have been positioned slightly below, creating a four-eyed face. At the back, the taillight design has also been slimmed down and it features the Skoda’s new signature crystalline pattern - also seen on the Kushaq.

The BS4-spec Skoda Kodiaq was powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine, complete with a 7-speed DSG gearbox and a 4x4 system. However, the upcoming Kodiaq facelift will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine that will produce 190hp and 320Nm. Compared to the diesel engine, this new petrol engine is more powerful (by 40hp) but produces less torque (by 80Nm). It will continue with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox but it remains to be seen if Skoda still offers the 4x4 system on the Kodiaq. The Kodiaq petrol at the Auto Expo did feature a 4x4 system.

The Skoda Kodiaq facelift will be making its way down to India later this year, possibly in the third quarter of the year. Ahead of that, Skoda has two more important launches coming up. The launch of the Kodiaq facelift will be preceded by the launch of the new-gen Skoda Octavia in April 2021. That will be followed by the market launch of the Skoda Kushaq in June 2021.

