Skoda Karoq debuts in India - Live From Auto Expo 2020

Introduced in India at Auto Expo 2020, the Skoda Karoq will be launched in India in April this year.

The Skoda Karoq is a compact SUV and the spiritual successor to the Skoda Yeti that was sold in India but struggled due to its crossover genes. The Skoda Karoq belongs to the same class as the VW Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and Tata Harrier.

The Skoda Karoq looks almost like a mini-Skoda Kodiaq. It comes equipped with features like full LED headlamps, LED fog lamps with cornering function, C-shaped LED tail lamps, roof rails, 18-inch Trinity alloy wheels and body cladding all around on the outside.

The interior of the Skoda Karoq also seeks inspiration from the bigger model Skoda Kodiaq, which is evident from the design of the dashboard and centre console. Finished in dual-tone black and beige theme, the interior is equipped with features like a fully digital instrument console, 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start with keyless entry, leather upholstery, rear AC vents and a panoramic sunroof.

The Skoda Karoq is made in a wide range of mechanical configurations globally. In India, it will be offered in only one. Under the hood, the Indian-spec compact SUV will have Volkswagen Group's staple 1.5L TSI-Evo petrol engine linked to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The turbocharged petrol engine will produce 150 and 250 Nm of torque. An AWD system will not be included, which means that the drive will go to only the front wheels.

The Skoda Karoq will be imported to India in CBU form from Czech Republic, and so, it will likely cost over INR 25 lakh (ex-showroom). Local assembly will be considered later if there is enough demand in our market. For the record, the Skoda Kodiaq is a locally assembled import here.