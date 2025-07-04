Skoda Hits 5 Lakh Production Milestone in India

Skoda Auto has achieved a major manufacturing feat in India, rolling out 500,000 vehicles from its state-of-the-art facilities in Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly Aurangabad). This milestone reflects the Volkswagen Group’s strong commitment to India, emphasizing local manufacturing, high safety standards, and global quality benchmarks.

Since the first Octavia was built in India in 2001, Škoda has steadily expanded its portfolio with iconic models like the Laura, Superb, Kodiaq, and newer offerings like the Kushaq, Slavia, and the upcoming sub-4-meter Kylaq. These cars have helped the brand establish a deep emotional connect with Indian buyers.

Škoda's India operations are now central to its global expansion. Indian-made parts and components are being exported to Vietnam, where Škoda recently began local assembly of the Kushaq and Slavia. This strengthens India’s role as a strategic manufacturing and export hub, aligned with the ‘Make in India for the world’ vision.

About 70% of Škoda’s Indian output comes from its Pune plant, with the remainder built at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The brand also reported its highest-ever monthly sales in March 2025, delivering 7,422 units.