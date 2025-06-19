Skoda Launches Karoq 130 Years Edition to Mark Historic Milestone

Skoda Australia has unveiled a special-edition Karoq SUV to celebrate the brand’s 130th anniversary. Called the Karoq 130 Years Edition 110TSI, this limited-run variant adds premium touches to the mid-size SUV while honouring the company’s long-standing heritage.

Based on the Select 110TSI, it packs a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 110kW and 250Nm, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission powering the front wheels. While it borrows luxury elements from the higher Sportline trim, it omits features like Dynamic Chassis Control and progressive steering.

Priced at $48,990 (before on-road costs), it sits between the Select and Sportline variants in the Karoq lineup. Buyers can choose from four no-cost exterior colours: Moon White, Graphite Grey, Black Magic, and Race Blue.

The edition commemorates the legacy of Laurin & Klement, the bicycle manufacturer founded in 1895 in what is now the Czech Republic. The company quickly evolved from making bikes to motorcycles and cars, with the Voiturette A debuting in 1905. It merged with Skoda Works in 1925, forming what we now know as Skoda Auto.

Having returned to the Australian market in 2007, Skoda continues to expand its lineup, and this celebratory Karoq follows the recent launch of a similarly named variant alongside the Elroq EV earlier this year.

