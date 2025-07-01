Škoda Begins Local Sales of Kushaq SUV in Vietnam

Škoda has officially launched sales of the Kushaq SUV in Vietnam, marking a significant milestone as the first Škoda model to be assembled locally from CKD kits imported from India. This move highlights the growing synergy between Škoda Auto India and the Czech automaker’s expanding global operations.

Joining the Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs, which are imported from Europe, the locally assembled Kushaq is expected to attract buyers looking for a premium yet practical compact SUV. Škoda also plans to introduce the Slavia sedan in Vietnam soon, which will also be assembled from Indian CKD kits.

Ahead of production, pre-series Kushaq units underwent over 330,000 km of testing across Vietnamese terrains and climate conditions, with trials conducted in temperatures ranging from -10°C to +42°C and high humidity levels.

Since Škoda’s entry into Vietnam in September 2023, the brand has opened 15 dealerships, including a new Experience Centre in Hanoi. With further expansion planned, the Kushaq’s launch strengthens Škoda’s footprint in Southeast Asia and underscores India’s role as a key manufacturing hub in the company’s global strategy.