Skoda Fabia Hits 5 Million Production Milestone

Skoda Auto has rolled out the five millionth unit of its popular entry-level hatchback, the Fabia, from its Mladá Boleslav plant. First launched in 1999, the Fabia has been a cornerstone of Skoda’s global success, known for its value-packed offering, spacious interiors, and practical design.

Now in its fourth generation, the Fabia continues to evolve with modern styling, fuel-efficient engines, and advanced driver-assistance systems. The current model, based on the MQB A0 platform, offers features like automatic parking, adaptive cruise control, and Travel Assist 2.0, while boasting a boot space of 380 litres.

Over the years, the Fabia has consistently ranked among Skoda’s best-sellers—delivering 117,100 units globally in 2024 and securing the brand’s third-best spot. The model has also seen success in motorsport, with rally-ready versions like the Fabia Rally2 and Fabia RS Rally2 achieving acclaim on the global stage.

Skoda plans to continue production of the Fabia beyond 2030, further cementing its role as a key player in the brand’s portfolio. With four generations behind it, the Fabia remains a go-to choice for buyers seeking affordable, practical, and reliable mobility.