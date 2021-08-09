Skoda Fabia Gets 43 New Features, 5 Are Totally New to Skoda Range

Skoda has added a total of 43 new features to the 4th-gen model of the Skoda Fabia. Out of these, 5 features are completely new to the Skoda range while 8 others have been made available in the Fabia for the first time ever.

Depending on the trim level, the new Skoda Fabia now comes with up to 43 new and clever features. They include numerous Skoda classics such as the ice scraper with tyre tread depth gauge located inside the fuel filler flap, the car park ticket holder on the A-pillar and the umbrella inside the driver’s door.

Skoda is offering five of its ingenious “Simply Clever” details for the new Fabia for the first time.

An innovative, flexible storage compartment is available as an option for the boot. Attached to a side panel, it has a space-saving foldaway design and can be pulled out when needed to hold items in place inside the boot.

A removable cup holder between the front seats provides more flexibility in the interior.

A new attachment clip for a credit card or a car park ticket and an elastic pen holder in the centre console’s storage compartment helps keep the interior tidy.

Passengers in the rear can safely store small items in a box on the centre tunnel, which is also available as an option.

The box fits neatly between the centre console and the rear seat where it locks into place.

The list of the new features also includes a sun visor, which is available as an accessory for the optional panoramic roof. When not in use, it can be folded to a third of its size in a few easy steps and stowed under the boot cover.

Some of the other interesting features of the new Skoda Fabia include a multifunctional bag that can be hooked under the boot cover, easy-to-reach pockets for smartphones on the backrests of the front seats, a USB-C port on the interior mirror, backrest of the front passenger seat can be folded down, and more.